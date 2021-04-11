India is currently witnessing a steep surge in the number of COVID-19 cases from various corners of the country. The COVID-19 situation in the national capital New Delhi is especially grim with the city recording the highest active cases daily. To stop the spread of the deadly virus the Delhi government late on Saturday night issued fresh guidelines prohibiting all social political sports entertainment cultural and religious gatherings till further order. This comes hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicated that the national capital may witness some more restrictions due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases