India is currently witnessing a steep surge in the number of COVID-19 cases from various corners of the country. The COVID-19 situation in the national capital, New Delhi, is especially grim with the city recording the highest active cases daily. To stop the spread of the deadly virus, the Delhi government late on Saturday night issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. This comes hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicated that the national capital may witness some more restrictions due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Also Read - Noida, Ghaziabad faces acute vaccine shortage: People turned back from hospitals amid surge in COVID-19 cases

These New COVID Rules Will Be In Place Till April 30

1. All cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Also Read - Maharashtra vaccine shortage: Health Minister seeks 'criteria-based policy' for vaccine quota to states

2. The guidelines also said that swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed, except for training of sportspersons participating in national/global events. Also Read - More Restrictions In Delhi Imminent, Kejriwal Warns, As Delhi Records 8,521 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

3. Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated.

4. All marriage-related gatherings will be allowed with the participation of up to 50 persons.

5. Restaurants and bars will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

6. All the colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

7. All the private offices and organizations have been advised to call their employees at different timings to avoid gatherings. Work from home must be allowed as much as possible.

Guidelines For The School Students Amid COVID-19 Surge

In a statement, the DDMA said that “Students of Classes IX to XII may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents.”

Air Travel Guidelines

The DDMA has also issued a fresh order for passengers arriving from Maharashtra. Under the new order, it will be mandatory for people traveling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR report done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without a report, the passengers will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Lockdown Not An Option, Says Kejriwal

“Lockdown is not an option. However, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. The Delhi government will issue some new restrictions in the coming few days,” Kejriwal said after a review meeting with senior doctors at LNJP Hospital earlier last week.

The COVID Situation In The Country

The national capital reported 7,897 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin released on Saturday. The number of cases is less in comparison to Friday’s 8,521 cases. However, the number of samples tested was also less.