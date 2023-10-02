FSSAI's Reminder: Why You Should Not Wrap Food In Newspapers?

It is essential to prioritize health and safety over convenience.

The FSSAI's emphasis on avoiding the use of newspapers for wrapping or serving food is a critical reminder of the importance of food safety.

According to the recent report of PTI, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) has requested vendors and consumers to stop using newspapers for wrapping food items. The food regulator further informed that newspapers use ink that contains chemicals that can be harmful to health. The FSSAI chief executive officer G Kamala Vardhana Rao has strongly urged everyone to not pack, serve, or store food items using newspapers. Newspapers have long been used as a medium to store food, hence addressing this issue is quite imperative. You must have seen it in your kitchen or in someone else's as people consider it a cost-effective and convenient to use newspaper. While it may be deeply rooted in some cultures, still it is essential to prioritize health and choose a better alternative adhering to food hygiene practices. Let's look at the health risks associated with using newspapers for food wrapping and also explore some other safer alternatives.

Here Are Some Health Associated Risks

Newspaper inks contain various kinds of chemicals including lead and cadmium which can be toxic if ingested. Hot and oily food can transfer these chemicals to them making the food contaminated.

Newspapers are often kept in unhygienic places and they get easily contaminated with bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, this when mixed with food can lead to foodborne illnesses.

The items like samosas pakoras or fried foods release moisture when hot, this can result in the migration of chemicals to food.

Some Better Alternatives To Help

Good Packaging Materials

Use materials that are specifically designed and approved for food contact. These may include wax paper, parchment paper, aluminum foil, or food-grade plastic wraps.

Biodegradable Packaging Options

Consider eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging materials made from plant-based sources, such as banana leaves, bamboo, or cornstarch-based plastics. These options are both safe and environmentally conscious.

Stainless Steel Or Glass

If you are looking for sustainable and reusable options, stainless steel containers or glass jars with airtight lids can be excellent choices for storing and serving food.

Wooden Or Bamboo Serving Trays

When it comes to serving food, wooden or bamboo trays are not only safe but also aesthetically pleasing. They are a sustainable and elegant alternative to newspapers.

Proper Hygiene Practices

Regardless of the packaging material used, it is crucial to maintain strict hygiene practices when handling, preparing, and serving food. This includes regular handwashing, sanitizing utensils, and ensuring clean storage conditions.

