FSSAI's Reminder: Why You Should Not Wrap Food In Newspapers?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
According to the recent report of PTI, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) has requested vendors and consumers to stop using newspapers for wrapping food items. The food regulator further informed that newspapers use ink that contains chemicals that can be harmful to health. The FSSAI chief executive officer G Kamala Vardhana Rao has strongly urged everyone to not pack, serve, or store food items using newspapers. Newspapers have long been used as a medium to store food, hence addressing this issue is quite imperative. You must have seen it in your kitchen or in someone else's as people consider it a cost-effective and convenient to use newspaper. While it may be deeply rooted in some cultures, still it is essential to prioritize health and choose a better alternative adhering to food hygiene practices. Let's look at the health risks associated with using newspapers for food wrapping and also explore some other safer alternatives.
Use materials that are specifically designed and approved for food contact. These may include wax paper, parchment paper, aluminum foil, or food-grade plastic wraps.
Consider eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging materials made from plant-based sources, such as banana leaves, bamboo, or cornstarch-based plastics. These options are both safe and environmentally conscious.
If you are looking for sustainable and reusable options, stainless steel containers or glass jars with airtight lids can be excellent choices for storing and serving food.
When it comes to serving food, wooden or bamboo trays are not only safe but also aesthetically pleasing. They are a sustainable and elegant alternative to newspapers.
Regardless of the packaging material used, it is crucial to maintain strict hygiene practices when handling, preparing, and serving food. This includes regular handwashing, sanitizing utensils, and ensuring clean storage conditions.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information