FSSAI bans dabur from using '100%' claims on food products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned Dabur from using phrases such as '100% Pure' and '100% Natural' for its products because they made misleading claims on their products, violating the Indian food law.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered Dabur India Limited to immediately stop selling several food products that make deceptive "100%" claims, stating that they violate Indian food advertising laws.

This is because the FSSAI believes that these foods are advertised incorrectly, claiming to have ingredients that are 100%, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, and coconut milk, as well as other food products.

Announcing the enforcement action on its official social media platform X, FSSAI stated, "FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading '100%' claims."

FSSAI has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims.#FSSAINotice#FSSAIActionpic.twitter.com/7GdNRUJFyh FSSAI (@fssaiindia) August 3, 2026

The regulator also released an official notice regarding the violations found during the probe.

Why is FSSAI targeting Dabur?

As per FSSAI, the food items mentioned on the company's website contained various "100%" claims that are not authorized by Indian food laws.

These included statements such as: 100% Natural, 100% Pure, 100% Purity Guaranteed, 100% Organic, 100% Tender Coconut Water.

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FSSAI has said the claims are ambiguous and cannot be proven scientifically, and that they risk deceiving the consumer.

The watchdog also said that using such claims violates the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, which govern advertisement and marketing of any food business operator in the country.

Additional violations identified

Besides the "100%" issue, FSSAI has discovered several other violations of the law.

As per prohibited orders, Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found to be using a Jaivik Bharat logo which does not have an FSSAI organic food certificate, thus violating the Food Safety and Standards (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.

Furthermore, Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was brought to the notice of the authority for being advertised with a claim of "100% Purity". FSSAI mentioned that "100% Purity" cannot be used for promoting compound foods as per the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

FSSAI said that it has earlier issued a show-cause notice to Dabur for misbranding of food items. However, it said that no satisfactory response has been received from the company.

Accordingly, the food regulator has issued a prohibition order to the company asking it to immediately stop selling the identified product and other products with misleading 100% claims.

In addition, the FSSAI has asked Dabur India Limited to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days of receipt of notice.

What does this mean for consumers?

The action reflects the FSSAI's commitment to the transparency and truthfulness of the food labeling and advertising practices. The organization has always sought to guarantee that absolute claims in ads and on product packages should only be used when they can be substantiated and are compliant with the regulations.

Such claims as '100% Natural' or '100% Pure' can mislead consumers, creating an undue impression regarding a product's properties and qualities. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, all claims must be accurate, not false, and supported by scientific evidence. Thus, FSSAI banned the selling of all the products with such claims to ensure that customers are not misled and can make informed decisions and purchases.

FSSAI steps up enforcement on food labelling

The newly issued prohibition order against Dabur is part of the FSSAI's intensified surveillance to ensure adherence to food and advertising laws by various food businesses. The regulator has been taking measures to step up vigil and has been posting on social media about the action taken against violators.

The prohibition order comes after the FSSAI has been taking strict measures and has been using its social media platforms to inform the public of the action taken against various food businesses for violations concerning false claims, product labels, and advertisements.

It is important that the food manufacturers bring their labels and claims in line with the regulations so that any allegation can be countered, and no penalties are imposed. As of now, FSSAI has prohibited Dabur India Limited from continuing the sale of the mentioned food items containing misleading "100%" claims and asked the company to file a compliance report within 15 days.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The information contained herein is based on the notice issued by FSSAI and should not be construed as legal or consumer advice. The availability of products and responses from companies may change, and consumers are advised to refer to the latest information from FSSAI and Dabur.