Frozen For 5,000 Years, Romanian Ice Bacteria Shows Promise Against Superbugs - But Could Emerge As a New Threat

Frozen for over 5,000 years, scientists have extracted the oldest bacteria from the ice in the Sc ri oara Ice Cave in Romania. Known to be one of the oldest bacteria discovered in the recent past, this one could help us fight superbugs, new research shows if it doesn't become one itself.

The research was led by a team from the Institute of Biology Bucharest (IBB) of the Romanian Academy, and points towards the untapped therapeutic potential and risk of microbes preserved in cold environments for millennia.

Oldest Bacteria Discovered: What We Know About This 5,000 Year-Old Superbugs Fighter

The ancient microorganism, identified as Psychrobacter SC65A.3, was found after researchers drilled a 25-meter core through ice layers representing thousands of years of climate history. Once thawed and analysed in the lab, the strain revealed striking features that have caught the attention and concern of scientists worldwide.

"The Psychrobacter SC65A.3 bacterial strain isolated from Sc ri oara Ice Cave, despite its ancient origin, shows resistance to multiple modern antibiotics and carries over 100 resistance-related genes," says IBB microbiologist Cristina Purcarea.

"But it can also inhibit the growth of several major antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' and showed important enzymatic activities with important biotechnological potential."

The Rare Discovery: A Boon Or Call For Another Pandemic?

The researchers removed a 25-meter (82-foot) ice core from a section of the Sc ri oara Ice Cave known as the Great Hall. After carefully isolating bacterial strains in the ice, genome sequencing was used to identify which genes were linked to survival in the cold and antimicrobial activity.

That analysis revealed that Psychrobacter SC65A.3 could be a blessing and a curse: sure, it could provide leads for new antibiotic drugs, but if it's allowed to reemerge and spread, it could also share its drug-resistant genes with other bacteria.

Why Are Scientists Worried?

Experts warn the discovery carries potential dangers. As global warming melts ancient ice, bacteria like this could be released into the environment. If their resistance genes spread to modern pathogens, it could deepen the already growing global antibiotic-resistance crisis a major public health challenge that kills millions of people worldwide each year.

Bacterial strains like the one examined here hold both a threat and a promise. "If melting ice releases these microbes, these genes could spread to modern bacteria, adding to the global challenge of antibiotic resistance," Purcarea said. "On the other hand, they produce unique enzymes and antimicrobial compounds that could inspire new antibiotics, industrial enzymes, and other biotechnological innovations."

What about the newly discovered bacteria?

The researchers found Psychrobacter SC65A.3 was resistant to common antibiotics used to treat lung, skin, blood, and other common infections.

This bacterial strain is part of the Psychrobacter genus of bacteria, which have specifically developed to survive in the cold. While we know some species can cause infections, there are still a lot of open questions about how these microbes evolved, and how they could be used to improve modern antibiotics.

While the process of developing any new antibiotics from this bacteria won't be quick, along the way there will be other opportunities to learn about how resistance to drugs can develop and pass between species.

Should We Worry About Another Bacterial Threat?

Things are sliding towards both yes and no. This ancient bacterium provides a rare scientific window into microbial life long before modern medicine but it also serves as a stark reminder that nature's evolution of resistance predates human use of antibiotics, and that future medical breakthroughs must proceed with caution.

