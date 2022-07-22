From Third Monkeypox Case In Kerala To Swine Flu Surge in Maharashtra: Here Are Top Headlines Of The Day

From third monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala to swine flu surge in Maharashtra. Let's take a quick look at the top headlines of the day.

India Confirms Another Monkeypox Case

Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Kerala. The person who tested positive for the virus had recently arrived from UAE. The patient has been admitted to the hospital and is now under isolation. This is the third case detected in India. The earlier two cases were also reported from Kerala. Global monkeypox caseload has increased to 15,400.

TRENDING NOW

Swine Flu Surge in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is battling with surge in swine flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the cases are being reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Virology observed that the rate at which swine flu is spreading is second in the positivity chart after COVID-19.

You may like to read

Unmarried Women Also Have Right To Abortion: SC

An unmarried woman has the right to abort her pregnancy even on the 24th week, Supreme Court Chief Justice, D.Y. Chandrachud has said while hearing the plea of a woman who wanted to abort after her partner left her. Earlier the Delhi High Court had rejected the woman's plea, as she is unmarried. The Supreme Court stated that the Delhi High Court's decision was unduly restrictive.

COVID-19 Infection in third trimester may cause preterm birth

A study, published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, has also confirmed that COVID-19 Infection during pregnancy is not associated with any type of pregnancy loss. However, it stated that infection during the third trimester may increase the risk of preterm birth. Hence, women who are in their late pregnancy are advised to maintain distance and wear masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Increases Risk Of Severe COVID-19 Illness

A new study, published in the journal Hypertension has cautioned that hypertension or high blood pressure can increase the risk of hospitalization related to Omicron infection, even in those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES