From India Reporting 41 COVID Deaths To Germany Facing Monkeypox Vaccine Shortage, Here Are Top Health News Of The Day

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 211.36 Crore; antiviral drug for smallpox found effective in treating monkeypox infection .

41 people succumbs to COVID-19 in India

India on Friday reported 9,520 new Covid cases and 41 deaths related to the disease, as reported by the Union Health Ministry. Total 5,27,597 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the country so far. Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 211.36 Crore (2,11,36,76,071 recorded as of Saturday morning).

$1.6 mn grant award for study on COVID-dementia link

Brain-related disorders are on the rise amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania State University is starting a research project to find if Covid infection contributes to the development of cognitive decline, which eventually leads to dementia. The University has received a $1.6 million grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in the US for the project.

Tecovirimat Found Safe and Effective In Treating Monkeypox Infection

A study by researchers at the University of California - Davis Health found tecovirimat (TPOXX), an FDA-approved antiviral drug for smallpox, safe and effective for treatment for monkeypox symptoms and skin lesions. Almost all monkeypox patients who received the oral tecovirimat treatment were healed from their skin lesions by day 21.

Germany facing shortage of monkeypox vaccine

The German government is struggling to meet the rising demand for monkeypox vaccine, especially in hotspots. Germany is one of the four countries reporting highest number of monkeypox cases, the others being the US, Spain, and Brazil. So far, more than 3,405 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the country since May. The government has signed contracts for a total of 240,000 monkeypox vaccine doses, and it plans to distribute 19,500 doses across the country next week.