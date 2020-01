Bacteria infecting the inner lining of your heart causes this cardiac condition. The symptoms are very much like flu and pneumonia. @Shutterstock

In an a rather bizarre turn of events, British fire fighter Adam Martin recently had a tryst with a near-death situation. He had to undergo an open heart surgery, thanks to a popcorn stuck in his back tooth. As unbelievable as it may sound, this 41-year-old had developed a gum infection while trying to get rid of the popcorn kernel from this tooth. This, in turn, led to an infection of the inner lining of the heart.

Reportedly, martin had used quite a number of tools to take out the popcorn that stayed stuck in his tooth for three days in the month of September. According to a leading international media house, the tools he used included a pen lid, toothpick, piece of wire and even a metal nail.

The cardiac infection that this fire fighter from England developed is known as endocarditis. It is caused by bacteria in the bloodstream. His symptoms included night sweats, uncontrolled fatigue and headache, and pain in the legs among others. Through the surgery Martin’s mitral valve was repaired and aortic valve replaced. An infected blood clot from his leg had to be removed.

WHAT IS ENDOCARDITIS?

Bacteria infecting the inner lining of your heart causes this cardiac condition. The symptoms are very much like flu and pneumonia. Common signs include heart murmur, pale skill, fever or chills. The manifestations, however, vary from person to person and change also. The changes occur, based on the cause and longevity of endocarditis is inflammation of your heart’s inner lining, called the endocardium. Apart from bacteria, fungi and other germs could also be the culprit behind this heart ailment. Your doctor may suggest a blood test, and imaging tests like echocardiogram and electrocardiogram, X-ray for the diagnosis. Antibiotics and surgical interventions are the standard lines of treatment. You can prevent this condition by maintaining good oral hygiene.