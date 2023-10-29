FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry Dies at 54 Due To Drowning, Body Found At His Los Angeles Home

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom FRIENDS, died at the age of 54 on Saturday. As per reports, his body was found in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
The Los Angeles Times, also citing law enforcement sources, reported Perry died in his hot tub around 4 pm local time. Speaking to the local media, police officials said, "There was no sign of foul play, and the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death".
Matthew Perry Leaves Behind a Legacy of Laughter and Love
Perry was featured on Friends for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. This role as Chandler Bing was a big hit in the 90s. It is still one of the most popular hit sitcoms. With 10 series. FRIENDS was one of television's biggest hits and has taken on a new life and found surprising popularity with younger fans in recent years on streaming services.
Perry's death is a tragic loss for the world of entertainment and for all who loved him. He will be deeply missed.
"Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. He experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required a seven-hour surgery and the use of a colostomy bag for months after," a closed source informed the media.
The World Mourns the Loss of a True Icon: Matthew Perry
Perry's death has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community and among fans around the world.
We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023