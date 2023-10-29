FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry Dies at 54 Due To Drowning, Body Found At His Los Angeles Home

FRIENDS Star Matthew Perry Dies at 54 Due To Drowning, Body Found In Hot Tub At His Los Angeles Home

Matthew Perry, who rose to fame in the 1990s for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54.

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom FRIENDS, died at the age of 54 on Saturday. As per reports, his body was found in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The Los Angeles Times, also citing law enforcement sources, reported Perry died in his hot tub around 4 pm local time. Speaking to the local media, police officials said, "There was no sign of foul play, and the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death".

Matthew Perry Leaves Behind a Legacy of Laughter and Love

Perry was featured on Friends for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. This role as Chandler Bing was a big hit in the 90s. It is still one of the most popular hit sitcoms. With 10 series. FRIENDS was one of television's biggest hits and has taken on a new life and found surprising popularity with younger fans in recent years on streaming services.

Perry's death is a tragic loss for the world of entertainment and for all who loved him. He will be deeply missed.

"Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. He experienced health problems including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required a seven-hour surgery and the use of a colostomy bag for months after," a closed source informed the media.

The World Mourns the Loss of a True Icon: Matthew Perry

Perry's death has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community and among fans around the world.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

thank you matthew perry for giving us chandler bing you and he will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/TbIJpZ03cO anna (@beauxarlen) October 29, 2023

Absolutely stunning loss. Matthew Perry was such a good man, terrific actor and kind human being. I will miss him with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/HJSrScGTZg Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 29, 2023

As the initial reports, say that the actor accidentally died of drowning in a bathtub, let's understand Do's and Don'ts that one must keep in mind while using a bathtub.

DO's and Dont's while using a Jacuzzi

Limit your time in the jacuzzi to 15-20 minutes at a time: Prolonged exposure to hot water can cause extreme dehydration inside your body. This can be life-threatening as well. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after using the jacuzzi: As a hot bathtub can make you dehydrated, try to provide your body with enough fluids to keep it safe from dehydration complications. Take breaks if needed: You must give your body some rest and come out of the hot tub when you notice these signs -- dizziness, lightheaded, nausea. Shower before entering the jacuzzi: Another very important step that people often ignore is to help the body bring back its normal temperature. Try to take a quick shower before entering a hot tub. What is the ideal temperature for a hot tub? The ideal temperature for a jacuzzi is between 100 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Never drink alcohol before entering a hot tub: Alcohol can dehydrate you and worsen the effects of the heat. This is why entering a hot tub after having alcohol is a big-time NO.

Note: More details are surfacing about the circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's death ... as sources tell us he actually died at his own house after some physical activity this morning.