The idea is to offer the tests at an affordable price to help achieve social acceptance for HIV testing by the masses. © Shutterstock

With a view of normalizing the perception around HIV testing and to make it a more socially acceptable concept, Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) will offer free tests at 6 railway stations on December 1, World AIDS Day.

For a week the test will be offered at a price of Rs.75.

As the theme “Know your status” suggests, the idea is to offer the tests at an affordable price to help achieve social acceptance for HIV testing by the masses.

Dr Shrikala Acharya of MDACS said “We are focussing on normalising HIV testing. At present, if people are asked to undergo a test by their doctor or health worker, they will come up with an excuse or say this test is not for them as they are safe.”

38,000 people with the virus have already registered with MDACS Mumbai. For easy access kiosks have been seen set up at CSTM, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar and Borivali stations.

“We want to make testing a social movement. It should be a normal question to ask each other if one has undergone the HIV testing,” she added. Experts agree that there is a delay in receiving treatments because of the popular stigma attached to HIV testing and AIDS.

To increase awareness and promote HIVE testing MDACS will roll out social media campaigns with Marathi film and TV actors. “ The idea is to create a social movement of sorts so that people forget the stigma attached to HIV testing,” she said.