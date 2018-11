Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) will honour World AIDS Day by offering two free HIV testing events in the metro Atlanta.

CDPH will hold the free HIV testing event:

On Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life University’s Wellness Centre, 1269 Barclay Circle in Marietta; On Dec. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.

HIV Prevention program manager Karrie Pate, MPH said: “We want to continue to offer dynamic outreach to the communities of Cobb and Douglas counties”. She added, “World AIDS Day is the perfect time to honour those affected by HIV AIDS and come together to dismantle the misconceptions that surround HIV.”

According to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) 2016 HIV Disease Surveillance Summary, Georgia’s ranked 5th in the nation for people living with HIV. 66 per cent are from the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes Cobb and Douglas counties.

World AIDS Day events will offer free testing. No needles will be used and results will be kept confidential and made ready within 60 seconds.