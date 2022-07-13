Free COVID Booster Dose In India From This Date: Eligibility And Other Important Details

Free COVID Booster Doses In India From This Date: Eligibility And Other Important Details

Free COVID booster doses in India? Here's everything you need to know.

In a major development, the Modi government on Wednesday announced that India will provide free Covid booster shots to people falling under the age group of 18-59 years. The free booster doses will be available from July 15 onwards. According to the reports, the free COVID booster doses will be available for 75 days (starting the 15th of this month) as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking to the media, Union Health Ministry said, "People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15."

India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/Qai76dFVW7 ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Praising PM Modi's decision to provide free Covid booster shots, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost."

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months. This followed a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

