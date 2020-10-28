State governments have been asked to take a national approach in engaging the drug companies and deciding the criteria for coronavirus vaccine, Niti Aayog Member V.K. Paul said on Tuesday. He was responding to a question on the BJP’s poll promise of “free vaccine” in Bihar. The BJP’s Bihar election manifesto, released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that every person in Bihar would be given free COVID-19 vaccine once it is ready. Since then, the Congress and BJP have been crossing swords over the issue. Also Read - 80% COVID-19 patients had Vitamin D deficiency, men had lower levels than women: Spanish study

Vaccine scene dynamic, says Niti Ayog member Paul

At a press conference in Bihar, Paul said: “We have requested the state governments to wait for the overall picture to become clear and take a national approach in engaging the companies and deciding the criteria for vaccine. The state governments have made these statements and they should be respected.” He further added that the vaccine scenario is dynamic. An approach is being fine-tuned, blueprints are being done and preparations are being done to deliver vaccine to the priority groups. There is absolutely no problem in terms of resources. Also Read - You're likely to develop long-COVID if you have more than 5 symptoms

The vaccine scene in India

The vaccine scene in India is currently going through an exciting phase. Keeping up with the rest of the world, India too has a few vaccines in final stages of clinical trials. Three vaccine candidates are currently in different stages of clinical testing in India. While the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has got approval for Phase-III trials, Cadila is also progressing with Phase-II trials and the Serum Institute of India is completing phase IIb trial. Also Read - T-cell therapy could be a better option for prevention or treatment of COVID-19

Pollution a major cause of transmission and mortality

ICMR chief Balram Bhargava, who was also present, dwelt on the co-relation of pollution with COVID-19 deaths. There have been some studies from Europe and the United States where they have looked at polluted areas and compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with pollution and found clearly that pollution is contributing to mortality in COVID-19. They have found particles of the virus in PM 2.5 particles. “Pollution is a major contributor and the most inexpensive treatment and prevention from COVID-19 is a rapid adoption of wearing a mask. Wear mask for COVID and pollution and we will get double advantage,” said Bhargava. The national capital has been witnessing a spike in the air pollution in recent day, with some areas recording severe air quality.

(With inputs from IANS)