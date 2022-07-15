Free Covid-19 Booster Shot For 75 Days Starts From Today: All You Need To Know

The government has announced the commencement of a 75-day long COVID Vaccination Campaign 'Amrit Mahotsava' to provide free booster dose to all eligible adults.

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced the commencement of a 75-day long COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava to provide free precaution dose to all eligible adults at vaccination centers. This whole arrangement is aimed to increase the uptake of the booster dose. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has urged the states to give a push towards this initiative to achieve full vaccination coverage for every eligible beneficiary.

Only 8 per cent of people in the age group of 18 and above and 27 per cent of people in the age group of 60 and above have taken the dose. The age group between the age of 18 to 27 years are not taking the booster dose. The Health Secretary expressed major concerns over this and is aiming to ensure that these age groups are all fully vaccinated through this scheme.

Steps Taken To Ensure Vaccination

The government plans to execute this through the following ways -

This drive will take place for 75 days from July 15 th to September 30

to September 30 Anybody above the age of 18 are eligible for the dose

In order to take the booster dose, a person will have to have completed 6 months from the date of administration of the second COVID vaccine dose.

This vaccination camping is going to be carried out in special vaccination camps where people can easily access them. Big office complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, in schools and colleges have been selected as the vaccination camps.

As advised by the health secretary, vaccination should also be done through CoWIN and officials are to provide the vaccination certificate to people. This step is absolutely mandatory.

The officials were also advised by the government to organize special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra, Amarnath Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, major Melas and congregations in all states as well as UTs of north India to increase the exposure and awareness among people.