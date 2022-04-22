Free COVID-19 Booster Doses In Delhi: Who All Are Eligible And How To Book Appointment? Check Details Here

Follow these 10 steps to book your appointment for a free COVID booster dose.

Amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced that the state will provide free COVID-19 precautionary dose or a booster dose to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres. As of now, the precautionary doses were only available at the private hospitals or health centres and the booster doses were chargeable.

The state's health department issued an order for the same. It reads - "In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21." The officials have stated that necessary changes have also been made in the Co-WIN portal for Delhi wherein both "online appointment and walk-in will be available". Check all the details here:

Eligibility: Only people who have received both their doses against COVID-19. These recipients should also fall under the age bracket of 18-59 years old.

Where to get the jab? The free precautionary doses will be available at all the government centres in the national capital.

How To Book An Appointment? The officials have stated that one can book an appointment for the free precautionary doses in Delhi through the CoWIN portal.

Steps To Book Appointment For Booster Doses

Follow these 10 steps to book your appointment for a COVID booster dose:

Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ Enter the same mobile number that you used for booking the first and second COVID doses slots. Enter the OTP that you have received in your mobile number. The details about your first two doses will now appear on the screen. Select a suitable centre using your PIN Code Now choose the time slot Click on the option 'CONFIRM'. Once the slot booking is confirmed it will show you on the screen. You will receive a booking confirmation SMS from VM-NHPSMS on your registered mobile number. You will also get an OTP which you will be asked to show at the vaccination centre.

The decision comes amid a surge in daily COVID cases in the city. According to the latest report, logged 965 fresh Covid cases in a day with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent while one person died due to the infection. Survey has also revealed that most of the deaths that occurred due to COVID in Delhi were due to the highly mutated COVID variant Omicron. In a statement, the government has stated that ninety-seven per cent (97%) of the total samples taken from those who died of Covid-19 in Delhi between January and March this year had the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in the state, the government made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 for its violation. It had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

