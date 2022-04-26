Fourth Wave of COVID-19: Will Curfew Return To Delhi As Positivity Rate Rises To 6.42%

Delhi is witnessing a steady surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday the city reported over 1k cases for the fourth consecutive day.

The national capital is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 for the past few weeks now. On Monday, Delhi logged more than 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The COVID positivity rate of the city also saw a surge. According to the statistics, from 4.48 per cent on Sunday, the positivity rate rose to 6.42 on Monday. With the added new numbers, the infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170.

COVID Curfew To Return In Delhi?

This comes at a time when there is an increasing fear about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. Looking at the current figures the COVID infections, experts have stated that this is the result of not following pandemic safety protocols. Now the question that arises is whether the government is going to re-impose COVID restrictions in the state or not. If we go by the rules, then it states that if the positivity rate remains above 5% for 3-5 days then the government can impose a curfew.

If we talk about the experts then they believe that the government should consider imposing a curfew until the cases are coming down. However, sources have revealed that the government believes that till the time there are lesser hospitalisations, a curfew may not be required.

However, the good news is that the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases.

Mask Mandate In Delhi

Amid a steady spike in the daily COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has re-imposed a mask mandate. According to the new rules, it is compulsory for everyone to wear a properly fitted mask in public areas. Anybody who will be caught not wearing a mask in public areas will be charged to pay a penalty of Rs 500. The government exempted people travelling together in private four-wheelers from following this rule.

(With inputs from agencies)

