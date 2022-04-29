Fourth Wave of COVID-19 To Peak After June: Will It Be The Same As Second Wave In India?

In a report, IIT Kanpur researchers have stated that India will be hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the month of June.

First detected in China's Wuhan city in late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic is the worst healthcare battle that the world has faced, ever! In the last two and a half years, the virus has spread to all the corners of the globe, triggering deaths and panic among the people. India, being the worst-hit nation during this period has fought two ferocious waves of the deadly coronavirus infection. It was only a month back when the government had decided to uplift all the restrictions that were imposed in the country to contain the COVID spread. The reason behind taking such a decision was the declining COVID cases in the country. However, the situation has changed drastically in the last few days. Many states are back to fighting new cases of COVID infection. In the list, Delhi grabbed the first position with the maximum number of cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Taking cognizance of Delhi's current COVID situation, Health Minister Satyendra Jain has asked the common people to not show any kind of leniency towards following COVID-appropriate protocols. The experts have also urged everyone to get vaccinated as early as possible to stay safe from the complications of the coronavirus infection.

New Variants Are Here!

Every type of virus that is present in the environment carries the feature of mutating and evolving. These mutations bring in new variants which pose new threats to mankind. So, is the case with the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19. Over the last two years, the virus has mutated several times, forming new variants and triggering new waves. If we recall, the second wave of COVID-19 in India was dominated by the highly virulent delta variant, and the third wave was mostly having cases associated with the highly mutated Omicron variant. Now, with the rising number of cases in the country, the speculations about a possible fourth wave are mounting high in the minds of the experts as well as the common people. But, what exactly is the fourth wave of COVID-19 is going to be? How impactful will it be and which variant will dominate the new surge? Let's dig out the information we already have to find out answers to these questions.

When Will Fourth Wave Hit India?

In a report, researchers who had predicted the dates for the second and third wave of COVID-19 in India have stated that the country will be hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in June. The IIT Kanpur researchers also stated that a peak will be noticed in the daily COVID cases in mid-July, which will remain till September.

How Hard Will Fourth Wave of COVID-19 Hit India?

Though the research was not peer-reviewed, it said that the fourth COVID-19 wave in India would not cast a strain on the health infrastructure of India and will be less dangerous than the previous ones, which means the fourth wave in India won't be as deadlier as the second and the third wave of coronavirus.

Should You Be Worried?

Yes, there needs to be a good amount of cautiousness among the people to stay safe from the deadly virus infection. However, experts have stated that there is no need to panic at the moment, as the cases will be less severe in the fourth wave and the reason why they said it is the vaccination rate of the country. In India, most people have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, and some have even taken booster shots.

The vaccines provide an extra layer of protection to the immune system of a body which helps in keeping the COVID patients out of danger. However, no one should take the virus for granted. It doesn't see age or gender or follow any other criteria to infect an individual. It depends on how you are acting. So follow these basic rules of the pandemic, which are - keep your hands clean and sanitised, do not step out without wearing a proper face mask, maintain a distance of a few metres in public places. Also, it is recommended to stay away from people who are sick and showing symptoms associated with cold and flu.

Stay vigilant, stay safe!

