4th Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic Likely To Hit India By June, Continue Till October: What Experts Say

IIT researchers have predicted that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may hit India in June. Here's what experts are saying about the risk.

The COVID-19 cases have finally started declining in India with the latest daily count below 10,000. As people thought of taking a sigh of relief, researchers have predicted that the country may see another wave after a few months.

According to IIT Kanpur researchers, the fourth wave might hit India around June 22 and last till October 24. However, the severity of a fourth wave will be determined by the appearance of new variations as well as people's vaccination status, including the delivery of a booster dose.

COVID-19 Fourth Wave May Last At Least Four Months

According to the IIT researchers, if the fourth wave of Covid-19 appears, it will last at least four months. The wave may reach its apex between August 15 and August 31, after which it will begin to fade. This is the third time IIT Kanpur researchers have forecast a Covid-19 wave in the country, and their predictions for the third wave were practically spot on, with only a few days' difference. On February 24, the statistical forecast was published on the preprint server MedRxiv.

This study was carried out by Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar, and Shalabh of the department of mathematics and statistics at IIT Kanpur. The researchers employed a statistical model to anticipate the fourth wave in India, which may arrive 936 days after the Covid-19 outbreak's initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020, when the country's first case was officially documented. As a result, they estimate the fourth wave to begin on June 22, peak on August 23 and terminate on October 24.

What Should You Expect As Per Experts?

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Additional Director & HOD Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad said, "Though the majority of urban India is vaccinated, the effect of vaccine probably lasts for 3-6 months. The third wave ended in Feb, therefore 4th wave is anticipated in the month of June. However, the good part is, since the omicron variant of the third wave was a highly mutant variant with a lot of antibody response, and also tha fact that most of us are vaccinated, it is likely that the 4th wave will be very mild. Though we must keep in mind that the virus is known for extreme mutagenic potential. So, if the virus mutates to a dangerous form, it can be very difficult to handle."

Dr Ashutosh Shukla Senior Director Internal Medicine & Medical Advisor Max Hospital, Gurgaon, "The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to start in June and end in October, but it is expected to be a milder version of the third wave. As we have witnessed, from the second wave to the third wave, it is a milder disease because that is how the viruses behave. With every wave, they get attenuated and that is how pandemics fade away. We can draw an analogy from the flu pandemic which happened in 1918, which lasted for two and half years. With every succeeding wave, the pandemic will become milder till it becomes endemic in the country."

