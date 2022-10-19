live

Fourth Wave of COVID-19 In India? Country Reports Over 1,946 Fresh Cases, 10 Deaths In One Day

India Reports Over 1,542 Fresh Cases, 8 Deaths In One Day

Meanwhile, the highly virulent Omicron variant has reportedly mutated to form more lineages, which are capable of evading the vaccine and previous infection-induced immunity.

In the last 24 hours, India has seen a slight uptick in the daily number of COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has registered a total of over 1,946 new coronavirus cases, along with 10 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. With the new fatality numbers, the total death count in the country has reached 5,28,923.

Meanwhile, the highly virulent Omicron variant has reportedly mutated to form more lineages, which are capable of evading the vaccine and previous infection-induced immunity. Experts have cautioned that people should go back to wearing masks and following the safety protocols in order to stay safe during the festive season.

Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest health news in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES