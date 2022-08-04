Fourth Wave of COVID-19 In Delhi To Massive Monkeypox Outbreak In USA: Top Health Headlines of The Day

From monkeypox to the fourth wave of COVID-19, there is so much happening in the health sector. Take a quick look at what made headlines today (04-08-2022).

Top Headlines of The Day | Are we heading towards the fourth wave of COVID-19? The national capital is seeing a sudden surge in the daily coronavirus infection cases. According to the reports, the state has logged 2,073 cases in the last 24 hours. Apart from COVID-19, the country is also witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases. In the last two weeks, India has reported 9 cases (Delhi -4 and Kerala - 5) of monkeypox. There is so much more happening in the health sector. Take a quick look at what made headlines today (04-08-2022).

Delhi's COVID-19 Infection Tally Breaches 2,000 Mark With 5 Deaths

Delhi reports a surge in COVID cases: The national capital has registered a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The city saw a significant single-day rise with 2,073 cases. According to the daily bulletin shared by the health department, Delhi also reported the death of five people during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate of the city now stands at 11.64 per cent, the highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent. Read more on the COVID-19 fourth wave HERE.

Monkeypox Cases On The Rise: Canada Reports 890 Cases

Monkeypox disease transmission is increasing rapidly. On the list, Canada accounts for the maximum number of cases. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 890 cases have been confirmed in the country. 423 cases have been reported from Ontario, 373 from Quebec, 78 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, one from the Yukon and two from Saskatchewan. Read the complete story HERE.

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment

Famous Bollywood actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment. According to the reports, the actor had recently shifted to his hometown to recover after suffering a heart attack. Speaking to the media, his son-in-law said, "He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4:00 am due to cardiac arrest."Read the complete story HERE.

Monkeypox Virus Can Persist In Semen Even After Recovery

How long can the monkeypox virus stay in your body? A recent study has revealed that the infectious virus can persist in semen for weeks after recovery. Speaking to the media about the study result, the authors said, "Our findings support that prolonged shedding of monkeypox virus DNA can occur in the semen of infected patients for weeks after symptoms onset". Read more about what the monkeypox virus can do to your body HERE.

