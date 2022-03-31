Fourth Wave of COVID-19 : 'Can't Even Think of Removing Mask', Says Maharashtra Health Minister As Cases Surge In China

Amid a steep surge in daily COVID-19 cases across Europe, China, and other countries, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stressed the need to remain alert to prevent another COVID wave in the state. This comes as many countries are back to fighting the rising COVID cases after a brief pause for some weeks. According to the experts, this rise in cases is primarily being triggered by the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has replaced the delta variant to become the most dominant strain.

'We Have To Be On Alert'

Addressing a press meeting, Maharashtra Health Minister said, "We have to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China, and other countries. Till now we have seen the impact of the third wave, we can`t even think of removing the mask. In case we find any change, appropriate changes will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We will have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. There are relaxations given, it`s not as strict as earlier. But we will have to wear masks."

He further added that the state government will consider any suggestions or precautionary measures which will be given by the COVID task force. Talking about the upcoming Gudi Padwa, Tope said that decision about whether or not to celebrate this day will be taken only after consulting the COVID task force.

Maharashtra was the worst-hit state in the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 which swept the country in early 2021. Mainly driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19, the second wave of COVID-19 has some scary pictures in the store. From the scarcity of hospital beds to the shortage of medical oxygen, the second wave of covid-19 left the country baffling.

BA.2 Omicron Variant Wreaking Havoc Globally

BA.2 Omicron variant of COVID-19, also known as the Stealth Omicron is the current variant of concern for health officials globally, especially due to the presence of the 32 mutations in its spike protein, which makes it possible to infect fully vaccinated individuals as well. First detected in South Africa in November 2021, BA.2 is also the dominant strain in the US and wreaking havoc across China. To deal with this variant which has affected many recently, China has imposed a strict lockdown in its biggest city Shanghai. The lockdown is being observed in phases, mainly to conduct mass testing in order to maintain the 'Zero-COVID' policy.

Meanwhile, with 1,233 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,23,215, while the active cases dipped to 14,704, according to the Union Health Ministry report. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry further said.

(With inputs from Agencies)