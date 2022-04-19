Fourth Wave of COVID-19: Be Prepared For Re-Infections, Warns Top Virologist

India, the country that saw the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, is on the verge of another wave of the pandemic. With rising cases, and positivity rate going up on a daily basis, top virologists have cautioned that the country is already in the grip of the fourth wave. Labelling the sudden uptick in cases as 'fourth wave of COVID-19', the top virologist said that it would be a stretch. "Indians must stay prepared for re-infections, as COVID will spread irrespective of vaccination and prior infection history," the virologist was quoted as saying.

COVID On The Rise In India

In the past few days, COVID cases have gone up in the country. On Monday, the country registered 1,247 new cases of the infection, taking the country's total tally to 4,30,45,527. There has been a surge in cases across Delhi-NCR which has drawn attention from all the experts over the possibility of a fresh Covid wave.

According to a health bulletin, Delhi has seen over two-fold rise in new infections in the last one week. On Monday, the national capital's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 7.72 per cent, as the city recorded a total of over 500 cases in just 24 hours. Experts have said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

Which Variant Is Causing Surge?

There are currently two primary variants of COVID-19 and many subvariants which are triggering a sudden spike in the cases -- these are Omicron variant and its three sub-variants, namely - BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. And apart from this there is also XE mutant which is a frecombinant strain of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron.

Talking about which variant is currently leading the surge in cases across India, the top virologist said that it is still not ascertained whether the XE variant is behind the uptick in Covid cases in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

