Fourth COVID-19 Wave in Myanmar: Over 80,000 New Cases Confirmed, 80% Patients Unvaccinated

Representational iamge

Over 80% people who died in Myanmar during the fourth COVID-19 wave were either unvaccinated or got only the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Myanmar started witnessing the fourth Covid-19 wave at the end of January this year. Since then, the country has reported more than 80,000 new Covid-19 infections and more than 130 new deaths due to the disease. Concerningly, unvaccinated people constitute 80 per cent of the new cases reported between January 28 and September 7, as revealed by the country's Health Ministry on Friday.

Also, only 15.9 per cent of the patients had received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 per cent were fully vaccinated and just 0.1 per cent of them had received booster shots, official data showed.

Most Covid-19 deaths (84.1 per cent) during this period were reported among people who were not vaccinated and who got only the first dose.

The country had in August confirmed the presence of Omicron BA.2.75, BA.2.76, BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

