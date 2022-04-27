Fourth COVID-19 Wave In India: List of States Where Cases Are Rising Massively, Is Your City In The List Too?

The recent surge is an alarm that COVID is not leaving us anytime soon. Let's take a look at the states which are experiencing a surge in cases in the country.

India is currently experiencing a surge in daily COVID counts. In the last 24 hours, the country has added 2,927 fresh infections which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279. The recent surge is an alarm that COVID is not leaving us anytime soon. The increase in infection rates has also triggered panic and fears over a potential fourth virus wave in the country. Let's take a look at the states which are experiencing a surge in cases in the country.

List of States Where Cases Are Rising

Some of the states which are witnessing a surge in COVID cases are -

Delhi

Currently, the national capital is the COVID hub of India. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has logged 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality. The city's COVID positivity rate has also reached 6.42 per cent which means, the government is on alert and might take a call on imposing a curfew if the situation worsens. According to the data, Delhi has been logging approximately 6,326 new cases each week.

Haryana And Uttar Pradesh

After Delhi, the list has Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These two states are also witnessing a spike in daily COVID counts. According to the reports, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have logged 2,296 and 1,278 cases respectively in a week.

Many schools have been asked to shut down in the Delhi-NCR regions as reports of students testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced earlier this month.

Other states which are also mentioned in the COVID hit list are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Minister has issued a fresh warning about the possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the state. In a press meeting, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said that the Covid-19 fourth wave may peak after June and its effects will be felt till October.

How To Stay Safe Amid COVID Spike in India?

The increasing COVID cases in the country are a signal that any leniency towards COVID protocols can help the virus mutate and spread again. Here are some of the ways to stay safe from the deadly virus infection:

Avoid stepping out of home unnecessarily. Avoid close contact with people who are sick with COVID-like symptoms. Make sure to wear face masks, whenever stepping out of the house. Get vaccinated as early as possible and take the precautionary doses as well. Keep your hands clean. Wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) with soap and water or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Maintain social distancing. Do not forget to keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when out.

