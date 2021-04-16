As Delhi is currently reeling under the fourth wave of a novel coronavirus the health department officials on Thursday said that the city recorded 16699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a sharp rise in the positivity rate to over 20 per cent and 112 fatalities in just 24 hours. The 16699 new cases came out of 82569 tests done on Wednesday relatively less than the over 1.08 lakh examinations done on the previous day. As per the latest bulletin the positivity rate stands at 20.22 per cent the highest to date in Delhi while the death toll recorded so far is