As Delhi is currently reeling under the fourth wave of a novel coronavirus, the health department officials on Thursday said that the city recorded 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a sharp rise in the positivity rate to over 20 per cent, and 112 fatalities in just 24 hours.

The 16,699 new cases came out of 82,569 tests done on Wednesday, relatively less than the over 1.08 lakh examinations done on the previous day. As per the latest bulletin, the positivity rate stands at 20.22 per cent, the highest to date in Delhi, while the death toll recorded so far is 11,652.

Delhi Records Single Day Spike

The national capital registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike to date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far.

City Battles Fourth Wave Of COVID-19

Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi has left financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally of cases, becoming the worst-affected city in the country. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 15.92 per cent.

A total of 82,569 tests – 59,401 RT-PCR and 23,168 rapid antigen – were conducted in the city on Tuesday, the latest health bulletin showed. The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 7,84,137. Over 7.18 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases has increased to 54,309 from 50,736 a day before, as per the bulletin. The number of people under home isolation increased to 26,974 from 24,155 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones mounted to 8,661 from 7,598 a day before, the bulletin said.

Alka Lamba Slams Kejriwal For ‘Mishandling’ COVID Situation In Delhi

Former MLA and Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should shoulder the blame for the rapid spread of Covid cases in the fourth wave of the pandemic in the city.

Addressing a press conference virtually, Lamba said, “Covid cases touched a record high of 17,282 on Wednesday with 104 people succumbing to the virus. The city is witnessing a terrible situation, as the hospitals have virtually run out of Covid beds, particularly ICU beds with ventilators, while the crematoriums and burial grounds are unable to cope with the rush of bodies.”

(With inputs from Agencies)