Four Virulent COVID-19 Variants Are Driving New Wave In China: All You Need To Know

Four Virulent COVID-19 Variants Are Driving New Wave In China: All You Need To Know

The massive COVID resurgence in China has left the world worried about the future of the pandemic. Let's take a close look at the variants that are driving the current COVID spike in China.

A new, and possible 8th wave of COVID-19 has taken China in its grip. From overburdened hospital morgues to busy crematoriums forcing dead bodies to pile up on the corridors and at the home, the situation in the country is worsening on a daily basis. According to the reports, millions of cases are being registered every day, giving an extremely hard time to healthcare workers. But the sudden surge in cases has left everyone worried about the future of the pandemic, which at the moment doesn't seem very much under control. A country like China which was following strict COVID safety rules since the pandemic begin in 2019, is suddenly witnessing a massive surge in cases after two and half years. What went wrong? Which variant is driving the new cases in the country? Let's understand it all.

Not Just One, Four COVID Variants Are Behind Massive COVID Surge In China

In a recent press meeting, NK Arora, the chief of the Centre's Covid panel revealed that the China outbreak is not a usual COVID outbreak, being driven by one dominant variant of coronavirus, but it is being triggered by a cocktail of viruses, which behave differently due to local epidemiology. Although so far the reports claimed that BF.7 omicron variant is currently the dominant strain in China, causing the new wave in the country, NK Arora said that the BF.7 only accounts for 15 per cent of the cases. The majority -- 50 per cent -- is from the BN and BQ series, and SVV variant is 10-15 per cent.

Yes, you read it right. Not just one, but at least three virulent Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 are together driving the sudden surge in cases in China. Let us know more about what these variants are and whether the current surge in China can become a banger call for India in the upcoming days. According to Dr. Arora, why China is experiencing this heavy surge in COVID cases because they have not been exposed to the virus before, and the vaccine they got is probably less effective. However, Dr Arora clarified that only one variant is not responsible for the current wave of COVID-19 in China, Japan, and South Korea, there are three more variants that are a result of mutations that have taken place in the Omicron strain.

Three variants, apart from the BF.7 Omicron strain are -- BN and BQ series, and SVV variant. These other three variants have heavy mutations in their spike protein making them able to evade vaccine-induced immunity easily.

Is India Safe?

Yes, as of now the experts are saying India can keep the situation under control as most of the individuals in the country have achieved immunization against the COVID virus infection. The good part is India has hybrid immunity, which means most of the people in the country have acquired immunity against the virus from both infections (first, second and third wave) and through vaccines.

You may like to read

China is reportedly struggling to manage the sudden COVID explosion in the country. According to the latest report, the country is logging millions of cases daily, and the death counts have also breached the earlier numbers in the country. On the other hand, Japan has registered 415 Covid deaths, the highest-ever single-day count on Wednesday.

Follow us HERE - COVID-19 Live Updates. To stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19 resurgence.