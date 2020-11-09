Yes coronavirus infection can happen twice. There have been reports of coronavirus reinfection from across the globe. Last month the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also acknowledged that three COVID-19 reinfection cases have been identified in the country two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad. Now four healthcare workers have also tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in Tamil Nadu. The four healthcare workers -- two doctors (aged 24 and 35) and two nurses (middle-aged) – were posted at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai. While three were on regular Covid duty a doctor was posted in