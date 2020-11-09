A non-medical mask should be made of at least three layers, two of which should be tightly woven material fabric, such as cotton or linen.

Yes, coronavirus infection can happen twice. There have been reports of coronavirus reinfection from across the globe. Last month, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also acknowledged that three COVID-19 reinfection cases have been identified in the country, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad. Now, four healthcare workers have also tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 85,07,754 while death toll reaches 1,26,121

The four healthcare workers — two doctors (aged 24 and 35) and two nurses (middle-aged) – were posted at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai. While three were on regular Covid duty, a doctor was posted in a non-Covid department. Also Read - How dangerous is coronavirus for patients suffering from thyroid and asthma?

GRH sources informed media persons that all four were infected with coronavirus for the first time between June-July and again tested positive for COVID-19 ( during RT-PCR test)after an interval of 45 days to two-and-a-half months. One of them (a nurse) tested negative for COVID-19 thrice between the first and second infection. Also Read - Why India saw a major spike in COVID-19 cases despite the lockdown?

They were all symptomatic during the first infection period but were asymptomatic and had high concentration of antibodies during re-infection, sources told a leading newspaper.

Re-infection is not a cause for concern: Experts

According to some experts, viral shedding takes place for a maximum of one month since the infection and if one turns positive for coronavirus after this one-month period of viral shedding, it can be considered as re-infection. But the ICMR had decided upon a cut-off of 100 days for reinfection if it occurs based on some studies that say antibodies stay in the body for about four months after COVID-19 infection. The exact definition of reinfection is still not decided even by the World Health Organization.

However, experts are of the opinion that coronavirus re-infection is not something to be worried about. Immunity developed against most respiratory viral infections is generally short-lived. or incomplete, which leads to re-infection. This is a common phenomenon, renowned virologist Dr T Jacob John and former professor at the Christian Medical College, Vellore told the newspaper.

While Dr Jacob said that re-infection is not a serious concern in Covid treatment or vaccine development, he pointed out a study on re-infection is crucial to learn about the pandemic in all angles.

Negligence could lead to reinfection

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last month warned that any negligence could lead to reinfection and called for sustained caution against COVID-19. Speaking to media, ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava noted that COVID-19 reinfection in India is currently under investigation and data is being collected.

During a press conference in Delhi last month, Dr. Balram cited data from the WHO, which said that there are about two dozen reinfection cases in the world at that time.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had pointed out that there is also a possibility of many cases being “mis-classified” as COVID-19 reinfection because the RT-PCR tests could detect dead virus shed for prolonged periods after recovery. An analysis by the ICMR had revealed such cases, he added.

However, one thing that most experts agree is that letting one’s guard down after having recovered from COVID-19 can increase the chances of reinfection. So, it’s important that the patients who have recovered from the virus adhere to all the guidelines which include SMS (santisation, mask, and social distancing). In addition, one needs to follow regular exercise and healthy eating habits to keep the immunity up.