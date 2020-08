Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, died on Monday evening after being on life support for almost 3 weeks. The 84 year old Congress veteran was admitted to hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee,x tweeted: “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You.” Tributes pour in from across India and the world as India mourns the loss of a worthy son even as the central government declares a 7-day state mourning in memory of Mukherjee. Also Read - Vaping may cause extreme difficulty in breathing, swallowing

Ex-president passes away after 21 days in coma

Pranab Mukherjee was in a critical condition for the past 21 days following a brain surgery. He also tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital almost 3 weeks ago in a critical condition. Earlier today, his health deteriorated and he was in a septic shock due to lung infection. The hospital authorities stated: "There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday." The doctors further pointed out that he is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. "He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support," the authorities said. There was a slight improvement in Mukherjee's health condition last week but it took a turn for the worse after he developed lung infection.

Septic shock common in lung infection

Septic shock is your body's response to infection. It is sometimes incorrectly called blood poisoning. It is very common in pneumonia patients and in people with chronic lung ailments. Pranab Mukherjee, who contracted lung infection after his surgery, fell victim to this complication, which kills and disables millions of people around the world every year. Though it can happen as a result of any infection anywhere in the body, it is very common in patients who have undergone surgery or are hospitalised.

The three stages of sepsis

There are three stages in the development of sepsis. This happens when the infection reaches the bloodstream and causes inflammation in the body. The next stage is when the infection becomes severe and affects the function of organs like the heart, brain, and kidneys. The third stage is when a patient experience a drastic drop in blood pressure that leads to respiratory or heart failure, stroke, failure of other organs, and death.

