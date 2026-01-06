Former Malaysia PM Mahathir Hospitalised After Fall, 100-Year-Old Suffers Hip Fracture

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir Hospitalised: His office confirmed that the 100-year-old is expected to remain at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur "for the next few weeks for treatment and observation."

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammed, 100, has been admitted to a Kuala Lumpur hospital after he suffered a hip fracture following a fall at his residence early on Tuesday. His office confirmed that the 100-year-old is expected to remain at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur "for the next few weeks for treatment and observation."

What Happened To Former Malaysia PM Mahathir?

Aide Sufi Yusoff told a leading media outlet, "After medical assessment, it has been confirmed that Tun (Mahathir) suffered a fracture to the right hip." According to the aide, the 100-year-old fell while "transiting from one part of the balcony to the living room." Several reports claim that this is not the first time that the 100-year-old has been admitted to hospitals for health complications. Malaysia former PM Mahathir was previously hospitalized due to fatigue after a picnic celebration for his 100th birthday celebrations in July.

How Common Is Hip Fracture In Older Adults?

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), hip fracture is one of the most common problems that occur in older persons. The US health agency claims that the annual mortality rate of older persons with hip fractures is reported between 14 per cent and 36 per cent. The incidence of hip fractures is predicted to reach 6.3 million people in 2050 due to the increased number of accidents in developing countries such as Asian, African, South AMerican and Middle Eastern countries.

"Hip fractures are among the most severe age-related injuries, carrying significant clinical and public health implications. They are a leading cause of disability, institutionalization, and mortality in older adults, often resulting in irreversible loss of autonomy and quality of life. Over the past three decades, their global incidence has risen sharply," NIH explains. "In 2019, an estimated 9.6 million new cases occurred among adults aged 55 and older, with an incidence rate of 681 per 100,000. While women remain more frequently affected, the rate of increase has been faster among men. Overall, nearly 17 million individuals were living with the consequences of a hip fracture, which collectively accounted for more than 1.8 million years lived with disability."

Cause Increased Hip Fracture Incidence

According to NIH, a systematic review revealed that the high incidence of hip fractures are cused due to falls, bone density reduction, social/lifestyle changes, low levels of calcium, vitamin D deficiency, high prevalence of drug use and reduced mobility of people.

The US health agency claims that the best way to prevent hip fractures that occur in older adults after suffering a minor fall can be addressed by changing few simple things. The NIH notes that vitamin D plus calcium supplementation are preventative against hip fractures. Other studies also revealed that hip protectors can also be preventative in certain groups of high-risk elders. According to healthcare professionals, a medical condition called osteoporosis is the main risk factor for hip fractures. Therefore, in order to take preventive measures for hip fractures, one should naturally focus on the prevention of falls and osteoporosis, as well as reducing the risk of fractures that are caused by a fall.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.