Dr Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member has tested positive for Covid-19, revealed his son, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. He tweeted, "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come into contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions."

Farooq Abdullah took the first dose of the Covid vaccine earlier this month at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The latest statistics suggest that Jammu and Kashmir had seen an alarming surge the last week and the number of people has increased steadily. Health officials are blaming the lack of compliance with the precautionary measures on the general public’s par. This is believed to be the main reason behind the surge in the number of people getting infected with the coronavirus.

Authorities have mandated the wearing of masks in public places and ordered on the spot testing and imposition of heavy fines on violators.

With the tourist season picking up in Kashmir, it is feared that unless strict action is taken to impose preventive measures, the situation could worsen.