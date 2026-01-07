Former AFL Player Phoenix Spicer Death at 23: Family Dismisses Suicide Claims, Urges Mental Health Sensitivity

Former AFL Player Phoenix Spicer Cause of Death: Family and friends of former North Melbourne player Phoenix Spicer have slammed reports the 23-year-old died by suicide. Expert talks about the dangerous effects of such fake news.

Former AFL Player Phoenix Spicer Death at 23: Family Dismisses Suicide Claims, Urges Mental Health Sensitivity

Former AFL Player Phoenix Spicer Cause of Death: On January 2, 2026, former AFL player Phoenix Spicer breathed his last. He was 23. While the sudden demise of the beloved player left the fans mourning, many took to social media and shared that he was battling some sort of mental health issue and had committed suicide. However, in a recent post, the family has shared that such misinformation is not only hurting them but also the departed soul. They have urged everyone to stop sharing the news that Spicer took his own life.

The message came from those closest to him. They said his death was tragic, sudden, and unexpected. They also said the false talk is hurting them while they grieve. Family members asked the public to respect Phoenix Spicer's name and let them mourn in peace.

'Phenix Spice Didn't Die of Suicide': Family Shares Mental Torture of Fake News Circulating

Days after the sudden passing away of the AFL player Phoenix Spicer at the age of 23, the family has urged the fans to stay away from spreading rumours about him committing suicide. Talking about the mental health toll that such misinformation may lead to, the sister of Spicer's partner, Ky-ya Nicholson Ward, who revealed the heartbreaking news last week, again took to social media and wrote:

"There's a lot of misinformation going around right now and I want to make it VERY CLEAR, our brother Phoenix did not take his own life," Dharna Nicholson-Bux said in the post. She went on to add, "Tragic, sudden and unexpected. If you hear or witness these rumours please shut them down to protect his heart and dignity while he makes his journey to the Dreamtime."

CHECK THE POST BELOW:

You may like to read

How Does Fake News About Loved Ones' Deaths Affect the Family?

While Spicer's death was sudden and tragic, the spread of false claims linking his demise to suicide can leave the families deal with extra stress and anxiety. Why? Experts say that when a family is already mourning, it becomes difficult to handle any extra cause of death issues, especially if those are all false.

In a report, the NHS has highlighted how serious this simple habit is, and what it can do to the ones who are left behind after the passing away of the individual.

"Rumours about a person's death, particularly involving suicide, can cause emotional distress not only for the family and friends but also for fans and vulnerable individuals who may be struggling with their own mental health. Suicide is not a very normal way to end the life. There are several triggers that are attached with it. Therefore, when someone says that the one who hasdied due to suicide, it can leave scars on the minds of the family. Mental health experts warn that such misinformation can trigger anxiety, depression, or even suicidal thoughts in susceptible people."

Families and the public are encouraged to pause before sharing unverified information online, respect the grieving process, and seek support from mental health professionals if discussing sensitive topics like suicide or sudden death. Creating an environment of awareness, empathy, and fact-checking is essential to prevent further emotional harm and protect the dignity of those affected.

How Did The Former AFL Player Die At 23? What We Know So Far

Phoenix Spicer was drafted by North Melbourne with pick No. 42 in the 2020 AFL National Draft. He played 12 AFL games before being delisted at the end of 2023. On Saturday, January 3, Dharna Nicholson-Bux also shared a tribute. "We are devastated to share that last night we tragically lost our brother Phoenix Spicer. A beautiful, loyal and strong Nunggubuyu man," she wrote. "Forever 23."

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.