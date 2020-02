If you have been using face masks and rubber gloves to avoid coronavirus, it may do more harm than good. Masks and gloves can actually help in spreading bugs than stopping them, says a top airline doctor.

David Power, a physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, says that best way to avoid the coronavirus is . Power said it in an interview with a US-based media company.

The doctor said the coronavirus can’t survive long on surfaces, like seats or armrests. He said the risk of infection on a flight is greater when you make physical contact with another person – shaking hands.

Power also stated that the risk of catching a serious viral infection on an aircraft is low.

Mother-to-child transmission suspected

The coronavirus outbreak seems to be getting worse. The death toll from coronavirus has passed 550, as of Wednesday. More than 28,000 people have now been infected globally.

A possible case of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus has emerged from China. The new coronavirus has infected a newborn in the central Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The infant, born on February 2, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus just 30 hours after delivery – a local hospital confirmed on Wednesday.

Symptoms of the new coronavirus are similar to respiratory diseases. An infected person may exhibit fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia. Fatigue is also common. But, people with no symptoms may be carriers of this virus too.

WHO guidelines to avoid coronavirus infection

In a bid to curb the spread of this deadly virus, the World Health Organisation has recently issued some basic guidelines. Here are the basic precautionary measures you should take to avoid coronavirus infection –