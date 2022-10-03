Football Stadium Tragedy in Indonesia Claims 125 Lives, Including 17 Children: See How A Stampede Can Take Your Life

Trampling might seem to be the more obvious reason for death but observations have shown that it is the lack of oxygen that is often to blame in these situations

While deaths caused by human stampede are not very common but they are certainly most horrifying. There is a general notion that prevents people from believing that they can die in a stampede. How can fellow humans crush somebody under their feet and not notice?

In world's worst football match disaster, a stampede killed 125 people, including 17 children who died in a crush at a stadium in Indonesia. The tragedy took place when police fired teargas on fans who invaded the pitch. The gas attack had reportedly caused the fans to surge towards the exit gate and following the deadly rush, many suffocated, got injured and died.

Reportedly, the police had violated the Fifa Stadium safety guidance that prohibits the use of crowd controlling gases in the stadium. Fifa president Gianni Infantino called the deaths "a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

As per reports, a match was being held at the Kanjuruhan stadium of Indonesia between two rival teams, Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. The former home team was defeated by the latter. Following this, the frustrated fans supporting Arema had flooded the stadium pitch, seeking explanation on how a team that remained undefeated at home for 23 years had suddenly lost to Persebaya. Fans supporting the winning team were evidently stopped from entering the stadium to prevent clashes. The brawl that broke between the fans and the officers led to violence and prompted the police to use tear gas. As per the eyewitnesses, there were numerous rounds of tear gas attacks on the spectators that triggered the panic and caused them to rush towards the exit gate, resulting in a deadly crush.

According to the eye-witnesses, the fleeing fans ran towards one point at the exit. As they all went in a single direction, this accumulation of people led to shortness of breath, lack of oxygen and resulted in people collapsing and dying. Videos flooding social media showed lifeless bodies on the floor. While deaths caused by human stampede are not very common but they are certainly most horrifying. There is a general notion that prevents people to believe that they can die in a stampede. How can fellow humans crush somebody under their feet and not notice? This notion has been proven wrong time and again by such horrifying incidents of stampedes.

Stampede means a deadly chaos

For those who haven't heard of stampede must understand it as chaos caused by bad crowd management or overcrowding due to narrow spaces or blockage caused by any object. When the crowd moves in the same direction at the same time, some might collide or fall over each other. This can get life-threatening. Trampling might seem to be the more obvious reason for death but observations have shown that it is the lack of oxygen that is often to blame in these situations.

There is no escape in a stampede

As per reports, in a stampede, the crowd moves like a liquid. All people have to move in a single direction and there is continuous pull and push. Those at the back tend to push forward as they cannot see what lies in front of them and to allow the crowd to move in a single direction, the ones in front have to match the speed of this push coming from the back. The following things might happen if a person is stuck in a stampede-

Due to lack of space between the individuals moving in a single direction in the same space, your limbs might get trapped in whatever position they are set in. There is not enough space or time to change their position. You might get disoriented and might lose the mental strength to get out of the crowd. Whenever there will be a change in speed, the person who suddenly stops or changes the speed will initiate a ripple effect of falling and stumbling. When one person falls, the ones around them won't be able to stop themselves from tripping. People might crash on you causing injuries Some might get crushed between moving bodies, others might experience kicks and people crashing on them with full force If you are at the front, there is a strong likelihood that you might die first as the entire crowd might crash on you. One can expect to be pushed, bruised, scraped, and hits If the crowd is dense enough, the pressure can keep your lungs from inflating and you might lose consciousness Your ribcage might receive injuries or crack due to pressure Due to lack of oxygen and other reasons, you might suffer from a heart attack and die.