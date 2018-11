Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia, occurs when your mouth fails to produce enough saliva to keep it wet. This can cause chronic dryness in your mouth. Ageing and taking medications can lead to dry mouth. Moreover, smoking, stress, nerve damage which can result into loss of functioning of your salivary glands, hormonal changes during pregnancy and so on, and causes dry mouth.

You may exhibit symptoms like ulcers, sores, sore throat, tooth decay, bleeding gums, dry cough, a headache, pale gums and so on, in case you are suffering from dry mouth. But, with the help of your doctor’s advice and these natural remedies, you will be able to tackle it. So, here we suggest you few DIY tricks.