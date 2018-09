The lack of moisture in the dry skin is due to the decrease in the fatty acids (lipids) in the skin which locks in the moisture and keeping the skin supple. Change in the weather, dry air, hot showers, using soaps and products filled with chemicals, excessive usage of skin cleansers and skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema can lead to dry skin.

Furthermore, your skin can become dry due to medications for high blood pressure, allergies, infections and acne. But, you don’t have to fret anymore, we help you to get rid of that annoying dry skin on your face.