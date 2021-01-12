The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in some way or another but it hit harder on some people. While many families lost their loved ones to the disease others lost their jobs and savings and some were left homeless and starving. According to a US study food insufficiency increased by 25 per cent during the pandemic and it worsen the mental health of many Americans. Those who did not have enough to eat reported experiencing more depressive and anxiety symptoms a per the study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. People of color are disproportionately affected