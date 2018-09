Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic condition that causes a high fever, bleeding and cell death in the liver and kidneys. If liver cells die, liver damage occurs and you may suffer from jaundice, a condition in which the skin takes on a yellowish colour. It is an acute, systemic disease which starts suddenly and it affects the whole body. The Aedes and Haemogogus species transfer the virus which causes yellow fever as it is spread by mosquitoes.

You may exhibit symptoms like a headache, dizziness, fever, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, chills and so on. Furthermore, the symptoms can become severe and life-threatening and can cause kidney and liver failure, eye, nose and ear bleeding, abdominal pain, lethargy and many more. So, consult your doctor if you experience any of the above symptoms. He/ she will be able to suggest you a proper treatment. Don’t use over-the-counter medications to deal with it as doing so can be harmful to your health. Moreover, you can also opt for these natural solutions which will help you to overcome it. Do try it and you will thank us later!