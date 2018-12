Christmas is that time of the year when you love to unleash yourself and indulge in whatever your taste buds crave for. But overeating during the festive season will leave you with a Santa belly, which is not something that you will like as a Christmas gift. Here are 5 diet tips that will help you maintain a slim waistline and fit into your favourite dress.

Load up protein and fibre

80 per cent of your fitness is governed by what is being cooked in your kitchen. To enjoy a flat tummy, eat fibre-rich fresh vegetables and fruits like beetroot, broccoli, carrots, bananas and avocado along with protein-rich items like eggs, fish, poultry and cottage cheese. Proteins help you build building lean muscle and speed up weight loss.

Include healthy fats

Healthy fats help us feel full and energized in lesser calories for a longer period of time. They are also instrumental in helping you lose unwanted belly fat. You can include olive oil, real butter, nuts, flax seeds fish oil, and avocado oil in your diet for your dose of healthy fats .

Avoid sugary carbs

While carbohydrates are required to produce energy in your body, sugary carbs like soda, baked treats, packaged cookies and packed juices are responsible for adding extra inches to your waistline. Avoid them.

Reduce alcohol intake

If you do not want to pile up on those extra kilos, then reducing your alcohol intake is very crucial. Alcohol consumption makes your body temporarily stop burning fat. Therefore, the entire alcohol downed in your system accompanied by those ‘sinful’ snacks, gets adjusted in your bloated belly the next morning.

TRACK YOUR PROGRESS

Keep a tab on your progress as it helps you stay focussed. Some fitness experts suggest measuring your belly is better than weighing yourself while it comes to keeping a track of your progress. Ensure that your belly fat is less than half of your height.