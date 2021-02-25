Amid a sharp surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Mumbai police on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a post to alert Mumbaikers to strictly follow the COVID-19 pandemic rules in order to stop the virus spread. Also Read - COVID-19 negative report mandatory for passengers traveling to these states: Check it out

The police wrote: "Dear Mumbaikars, Please follow all safety rules. Else, we will have to follow you around and that may not be all that 'fine'."

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a single-day spike of 8,807 new coronavirus cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 21,21,119. The state reported over 8,000 cases in a day after a gap of over four months.

“It is very difficult to say whether this is a second wave, but the virus is showing a concentrated spurt in some areas like Vidarbha, starting from Nagpur, Amravati till Aurangabad (located in Marathwada region),” an official was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new COVID-19 cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

Wednesday was also the first time this year when new COVID-19 cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,063 cases on November 28, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

But both Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

As many as 376 patients COVID-19 recovered in the city on Wednesday, taking the total of recoveries to 3,01,057, while the number of active patients also increased to 8,320 from 7,536 the day before.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city went up to 0.24 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Tuesday, while the average doubling rate of cases went down to 294 days from 417 days.

The number of tests carried out so far reached 31,85,334 with 21,123 samples being tested since Tuesday evening.

The civic body, with the help of police and railway authorities, has launched a massive campaign to take action against the people roaming around without wearing masks.

Earlier this week, action was taken against over 22,000 persons for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, 9,830 persons — 4,565 healthcare workers and 5,265 front-line workers — were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 34 centers in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who have got the jab to 1,99,912, officials said.

Of 9,830 people, 3,369 were administered a second dose, taking the number of people who have been given a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to 13,754.