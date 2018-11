No one wants to put extra kilos while stuffing on to their favourite foods. However, you can totally restrict gaining weight while enjoying during this holiday season, you just need to follow a ketonic diet. To make it more effective you just need to strategize your holiday feats around the keto diet. According to twenty studies, the low-carb, high-fat diet, helps you to improve your overall health and also helps you to reduce weight.

According to the Pressroom Today report, ketogenic diet helps lose 2.2 times more weight than a calorie-restricted diet. The diet helps to reduce the overall body mass and also improve health conditions such as cognitive decay and type 2 diabetes.

To follow this diet one need to reduce the intake of carbohydrates and moderately increase the intake of fat. This transformation puts the human body in a metabolic state, called ketosis.

DietDoc’s medical director, Dr Nishant Rao reportedly said: “Switch to a high fat ketogenic, or keto diet. It signals our body to burn stored up fat for energy, rather than carbs. Change fats, with carbohydrates or eliminate desserts and starchy foods like sweet potatoes, yams, or pies and ice cream and replace them with vegetables. This approach allows you to feel full, without having to eat carbs, sugar or starch.”

If you are trying to minimize the after-effects of carb indulgence or looking for a weight loss program then the doctors can provide you with a customized diet plan. The food chart helps reduce the effects of a high-calorie meal. Ideally, for best results, the Keto diet is coupled with intermittent fasting. On an average, 92 per cent success rate is observed when people rigorously followed the doctor’s recommended routine.