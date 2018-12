Women’s susceptibility to suffer from an increased number of seizures during pregnancy increases the risk of distress and neurodevelopmental delays for the baby.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which disrupts the nerve cell activity of the brain causing seizures. Seizures occur due to electrical disturbances in the brain. Focal (partial) seizures are caused when disturbed electrical activity occurs in limited areas of the brain. When these seizures start affecting the entire brain they turn sometimes turn into “generalized seizures” and are called secondary seizures.

Scientists studied 114 pregnancies among 99 women with epilepsy and according to the results increased seizures were observed during pregnancy, 53 per cent women suffered from frontal lobe epilepsy, 22.6 per cent of those with focal epilepsy and 5.5 per cent of those with generalized epilepsy.

Compared to the pre-pregnancy period, women suffered from increased number of seizures post pregnancy among 20 percent of those with frontal lobe epilepsy, 7 per cent of those with focal epilepsy, and 12 per cent of those with generalized epilepsy.

The researchers discovered that women consuming more than one epilepsy drug tend to experience increased seizures. It was found that for women with frontal lobe epilepsy, increased seizures may get triggered in the second trimester of pregnancy.

Dr Paula Voinescu, a neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston was quoted saying, “Physicians need to monitor women with focal epilepsy—especially frontal lobe epilepsy—more closely during pregnancy because maintaining controls is particularly challenging for them. Frontal lobe epilepsy is known to be difficult to manage in general and often resistant to therapy, but it isn’t clear why the seizures got worse among pregnant women because the level of medication in their blood was considered adequate.”

“Until more research provides treatment guidance, doctors should carefully monitor their pregnant patients who have focal epilepsy, to see if their seizures increase despite adequate blood levels and then adjust their medication if necessary,” she concluded.