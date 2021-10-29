Flying To US From India? Check The New Travel Guidelines, Vaccination Status And Other Requirements Before Booking Tickets

After a months-long travel ban, US President Joe Biden lifted severe travel restrictions and issued new travel guidelines for all those who are traveling from foreign countries. Biden signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements and other necessary documentation for passengers from boarding flights to the US from India, China, and much of Europe. The new travel advisory is effective from November 8, 2021. Speaking to the media, the spokesperson of the US Dept of state said, "Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will go into effect for international travelers on November 8."

Planning to Travel To US? Check All The Requirements HERE

Vaccines Allowed

According to the new travel guidelines, CDC has not given permission to all those Indians who have taken either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Sputnik to travel to the US from next month.

As per CDC's notification, only those individuals who have been administered COVID-19 vaccines which are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be allowed to fly to the US.

Which Vaccines Are Approved By WHO

Not all COVID vaccines have got the approval of the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, the WHO has approved seven vaccines which include -- Covishield, Moderna mRNA vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID vaccine, Oxford's AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson's vaccine against coronavirus, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Who All Need To Undergo Compulsory Tests Before Travelling to the US?

Children who are below the age of 2 years old do not need to test for Covid.

However, from November 8, 2021, before traveling to the USA, every passenger (2 Years old or more than that) will have to show/present a negative COVID test result report before boarding the flight.

Fully vaccinated individuals who are not a citizen of the US will have to show the pre-departure negative COVID test taken within three days of travel.

And for all those who are unvaccinated but citizens of the US will have to show a negative test result taken within one day of departure.

