Flu Pandemic Continues To Be More Deadly To Humans Than The Ongoing Covid-19

Covid-19 may be more prevalent right now, but according to scientists, the flu pandemic remains to be one of the biggest threats to humankind to date.

Almost two years and the world continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the cases are declining in most parts of the world, the fear of the third wave still lingers in people's minds. However, some experts think this is not as dangerous as an influenza outbreak. A global influenza outbreak, according to Professor Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, might be significantly worse than the Covid pandemic, with models estimating that it could kill up to 33 million people in the first six months.

Flu Outbreak Can Be Far Worse Than The Current Covid-19 Pandemic

As per the report, each year, influenza kills 290,000 to 650,000 individuals, disproportionately in low- and middle-income nations. Once every 25 years, the world has been hit by an influenza pandemic.

"Prior to Covid-19, influenza pandemics were the number one biological risk to humans, and this hasn't changed. During the 100 years between 1918 and 2018, we had four influenza pandemics. This clearly illustrates that the risk of pandemic influenza is a serious and real threat. The question is not if we will have another influenza pandemic, but when," said Osterholm.

Need To Develop Vaccines Against Both Seasonal As Well As Pandemic Influenza

Addressing the need to develop vaccines against both seasonal flu as well as pandemic influenza, Osterholm along with other researchers it is important to prepare for what may come. From a better knowledge of the immune response to flu to assuring long-term funding, the roadmap lays out what is required for the development of new vaccines.

Current flu vaccinations, according to experts, are based on technology developed in the 1940s and must be formulated every year based on the strains of the disease that are circulating. While vaccine development has improved "incrementally" over the previous decade, "we still don't have a vaccine that protects against stronger strains for a longer period of time," according to Dr Martin Friede, WHO vaccines expert.

How Is The Covid-19 Situation?

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 234.2 million, with more than 4.79 million deaths and more than 6.26 billion vaccines. As for India, the total number of Covid-19 recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases on Saturday. In India, there were 24,354 new Covid cases reported, with 25,455 recovered in the last 24 hours. As many as 234 Covid deaths were reported in the same time period, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll to 4,48,573 so far. The current active caseload is 2,73,889, the lowest in 197 days. Active cases account for 0.81 per cent of all positive cases in the country.

(with inputs from agencies)

