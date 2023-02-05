live

Flu Epidemic: Warning Issued In Japan After Country Reports Over 3 Lakh Infections In 7 Days

Flu Epidemic In China

Flu cases have crossed 3 lakhs in the last few weeks in Japan, triggering the possibility of an epidemic occurring within the next four weeks.

LIVE Updates: In the last couple of days, the flu cases have crossed over 3lakhs in Japan, triggering an epidemic warning in the country. According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, an estimated 301,000 flu patients visited hospitals in the reporting week, up by about 14,000 from the previous week. In the statement, the health ministry said that the average number of influenza patients per hospital in Japan in the week ended Sunday came to 10.36, exceeding the warning level of 10 for the first time in three years.

The health ministry has announced that the sudden increase in flu cases, crossing the warning level indicates the possibility of an epidemic occurring within the next four weeks. However, tracking the symptoms can help a patient stay safe from suffering the worst of the infection. Some of these include - fever, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headaches, extreme fatigue, diarrhoea, and runny nose.

Scroll down to stay updated with all the latest developments.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES