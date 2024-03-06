Five Dead In Europe In 'Parrot Fever’ Outbreak: Everything To Know About The Disease

The latest in the wave of illnesses engulfing the world is an infectious disease called 'psittacosis', of which there has been a deadly outbreak reported in Europe. The bacterial infection -- also known as 'parrot fever' -- has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday. According to reports, the outbreak was initially noted in 2023; it continued through the beginning of this year, having claimed the lives of five persons thus far. Exposure to wild and/or domestic birds was reported in most of the cases.

The WHO stated that in February 2024, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands reported through the 'Early Warning and Response System' (EWRS) of the European Union that there has been an increase in the psittacosis cases observed in 2023 and at the beginning of 2024, particularly marked since November-December 2023.

What Is Psittacosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chlamydia psittaci is a type of bacteria that infects birds. While it is not very common, the bacteria can also infect people and cause a disease called 'psittacosis', which can cause mild illness or pneumonia (lung infection). To prevent this illness, one must follow good precautions when handling and cleaning birds and cages. It should be noted that an infected bird may not always seem sick, but it can shed the bacteria when it breathes or poops.

How Do Human Infections Occur?

According to the WHO, human infections occur mainly through contact with secretions from infected birds. It is mostly associated with those who work with pet birds, poultry workers, veterinarians, pet bird owners, and gardeners in areas where C. psittaci is epizootic in the native bird population.

WHO Advisory

WHO recommends the following measures for prevention and control of psittacosis: