Akshay Kumar, also known as Khiladi Kumar’s, Suryavanshi has become the talk of the tinsel town. He is super-rugged and fit. Moreover, he will also make his digital debut with an edge-of-the-seat thriller series, whose working title is ‘The End’. Akshay is always in sync with his mind and body. A martial arts expert, he has been professionally trained in Taekwondo and also Muay Thai. He is a black belt in Taekwondo and learnt Muay Thai in Thailand where he also worked as a chef before beginning his acting career. Akshay who is ageing like fine wine does a variety of things to stay in top shape. He also has those washboard abs to die for. We unearth his fitness routine here.

Here, you will see him opting for cycling. This is the secret behind his toned body. Do you know that cycling is a low-impact exercise? It causes less strain and injuries than most other forms of exercises. Cycling tends to uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal. Cycling may not require high levels of physical skill. You will be able to increase your stamina and flexibility due to cycling. It can be done at very low intensity, to begin with, in case you are recovering from injury or illness, but can be built up to a demanding physical workout too. It can allow you to build a stronger core. So like Akshay, if you also wish to enhance your fitness then just cycle your way to fitness right away!

You will also see him doing leg raises on the bar. Your lower abdominal muscles primarily benefit from these leg raises. Hanging leg raises may fatigue lower and upper abdominal muscles. Repetition of it can help increase the strength and definition that you see in your abs and the control that you have over your core muscles too. You will also be able to cut down your chances of back injuries if you do it on the regular basis. Because your lower abdominals are the focus of leg raises, it can also support your lower back and increase your flexibility and strength. When you perform them, you will also be able to improve your grip strength. Not only this, they may help you enhance your flexibility, agility and strength of the hip flexors.