First Suspected Monkeypox Case In Andhra Tests Negative: How Many Cases In India So Far?

The first suspected case of Monkeypox in Andhra Pradesh tested negative on Sunday, confirmed by the state health department on Sunday.

Reports of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Kerala have scared people. Another monkeypox case caused concerns in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh after a two-year-old showed symptoms of the disease. However, the health authorities in the state recently stated that the child has tested negative for the illness. According to J. Nivas, the Commissioner for Medical, Health, and Family Welfare in Andhra Pradesh, the two-year-old showed typical signs of monkeypox-like skin rashes, which led to speculations.

The kid had recently returned from Dubai with her family, following which she showed symptoms of monkeypox. As per reports, the kid started developing rashes on July 11, the day the family returned to Vijayawada. After her parents saw a paediatrician, who suspected that these might be symptoms of monkeypox, the doctor forwarded the case to the government hospital. The girl was placed in isolation at Old GGH because she had rashes on her face. Her family and close friends were isolated at home. However, the health department has confirmed that the toddler has tested negative for monkeypox on Sunday.

How Many Cases Of Monkeypox In India?

So far, India has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in Kerala. A 35-year-old man from Kollam district, who had travelled to the Middle East tested positive for monkeypox. Following the suspicion, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Following the first case of the monkeypox, the central government issued guidelines to control the surge of the disease.

A few days after the confirmed case in Kerala, another person was admitted to the hospital after he showed symptoms of monkeypox. The suspected patient had also travelled to the Middle East, following which he showed signs of monkeypox. He has been kept under observation in an isolated ward while he is being examined for the disease.

Following the surge in Monkeypox surge in the world and the first confirmed case in Delhi, the Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines to contain the surge.

Following India's first case of Monkeypox in Kollam, Kerala, Union Health Ministry to deploy a multi-disciplinary Central team to support the Kerala govt in probing the outbreak and instituting requisite health measures https://t.co/AhCcCBImx4pic.twitter.com/E6Ia4uaRbp ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

