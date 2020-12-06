In a first a team of scientists has developed a new Covid-19 global surveillance system which can dynamically track not just where the virus is now but where it is going how fast it will arrive and whether that speed is accelerating. The new surveillance system has now been rolled out in 195 countries. Now we can easily identify outbreaks at their beginning said Lori Post from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. You want to know where the pandemic is accelerating how fast it is moving and how that compares to prior weeks. James Oehmke of Northwestern University and