First Human Case Of ‘H5’ Bird Flu Detected In UK, People Told To Avoid Touching Sick Or Dead Birds

The UK has recently seen a large number of outbreaks and incidents of avian influenza in birds across the country of the H5N1 strain.

A person living in the South West of England has contracted avian influenza, also known as bird flu. This is the first human case of the 'H5' strain in the UK, although cases were reported elsewhere globally, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

According to the agency, the person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with infected birds, which were kept in and around their home, over a prolonged period of time. All contacts of the individual, including those who visited the premises, have been traced and there is no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else. The individual is currently well and self-isolating, the health regulator said.

Although the risk to the wider public from avian flu continues to be very low, it cautioned that people should not touch sick or dead birds.

Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare

Avian influenza is a type of influenza that usually spreads among birds. Recently, there has been a large number of outbreaks and incidents of avian influenza in birds across the country of the H5N1 strain. Following which, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer have issued alerts to bird owners.

"Some strains of bird flu can pass from birds to people, but this is extremely rare. It usually requires close contact with an infected bird, so the risk to humans is generally considered very low. Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare," UKHSA said in its statement.

The human case was detected after APHA identified an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian flu in their flock of birds during a routine monitoring. The swab sample of the person was tested which showed low levels of flu. Further laboratory analysis revealed that the virus was the 'H5' type, found in birds. The infected birds have all been culled, the agency said.

However, the agency noted that it has not been possible to confirm that this is a H5N1 infection (the strain that is currently circulating in birds in the UK). Based on the available evidence, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been notified.

Maintain cleanliness when keeping animals

While the risk of avian flu to the general public is very low, some strains do have the potential to spread to humans, cautioned Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA.

"Currently there is no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we continue to monitor the situation closely. We have followed up all of this individual's contacts and have not identified any onward spread," Professor Oliver said.

"It remains critical that people do not touch sick or dead birds, and that they follow the DEFRA advice about reporting," he added.

The UK's Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, pointed out that this case is a reminder that stringent cleanliness when keeping animals is important.

