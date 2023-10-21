First-Ever Pill Against Dengue Developed: Trial Shows Promising Results

The first-ever pill manufactured t treat dengue fever shows promising results after human trial.

Dengue does not have any specific treatments and this is one of the reasons why there have been an exceeding number of death cases. The total tally has reached an all time high this year because of unpredictable rainfall, water logging, floods and flash floods all across India. In a recent development, the Johnson & Johnson Company have manufactured a pill that will help treat dengue fever. This pill is the first-ever medicine that is expected to help cure this diseases permanently.

The company has already conducted human trials with a handful of patients in the United States, as per reports. The result has been astonishingly positive and finally gives some hope to curb the spread of dengue.

What Is The Pill And How Will It Work?

This particular pill is said to protect people from a certain form of the dengue virus. The human trial included 10 volunteers. They were all administered with a high dose of this pill days after being injected with a type of dengue virus. They were asked to take the pill for 21 days straight.

Among 10, 6 of them did not show any signs of the dengue virus after they were given the pill. There positive response was recorded after 85 days of monitoring. After 85 days, they also observed that none of these people's immune system had suffered any changes because of the pill or the virus.

This medicine works by blocking the two viral proteins in the body. This is how it will prevent the proteins from replicating itself. As per J&J, all participants who took the test turned out to be extremely tolerant towards the drug.

This success brings J&J to the next step to ensure that this pill works effectively on all the variants of dengue especially in regions where the diseases is common and prevalent. J&J said to agencies that their next step will be testing it as a treatment.

