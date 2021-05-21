The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a self-use rapid antigen test (RAT) kit developed by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions. CoviSelf the country's first self-use kit for at-home testing will cost Rs 250 and provide results in 15 minutes. Over the next few weeks the company hopes to produce 40-60 million kits each month and cover 95 per cent of India's pin codes with the help of pharmacies. “The data in the app of your mobile phone will be centrally captured in a secure server which is connected with the ICMR Covid-19 testing portal where all data will